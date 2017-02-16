Titans roll over opponents

By Bobby Reyes

CBHS Hockey — When the buzzer echoed inside Jorgensen ice rink last Tuesday there were no celebratory cheers, no smiling faces and no high fi ves. Th ere was only the sheer frustration that comes from suff ering a massive rout. The Crested Butte High School (CBHS) hockey team was dejected following a 7-0 loss to No. 3 Valor Christian Eagles (14-3-1). The Titans (10-5) miserably skated off the ice and into the locker room, knowing they’d have to face Valor once more in 15 hours.

