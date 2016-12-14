Titans rally following loss
Wed, 12/14/2016 - 7:21pm News Staff
CBHS loses one at home, wins on the road
By Bobby Reyes
CBHS Hockey — The sounds of sharpened skates echoed through Jorgensen ice rink this past Thursday afternoon. The loyal home crowd stood in silence, demoralized as they watched the Crested Butte High School (CBHS) hockey team battle No. 11 Castle View, who held a 7-0 lead late in the second period.
