By Bobby Reyes

GHS Football — Th e lights were bright, and the stands were packed for 2016’s first edition of Friday Night Lights. The Gunnison High School (GHS) football team hosted the 2015 state runner-up La Junta Tigers — ranked No. 3 this year — in their season opener at Cowboy Memorial Stadium this past Friday. From the opening kickoff the game looked to be a challenge for GHS.