Swimmers dive into new season

By Bobby Reyes

GHS Swimming — Elina Smith leaned over the starting block, touching the edge with her hands. Her eyes cast downwards toward her toes. An eerie silence overcame Paul Wright Natatorium as swimmers from from Salida, Summit and Delta prepared to launch off the blocks for the 200 Individual Medley this past Saturday. When the horn echoed, a crowd that lined the pool erupted in encouraging cheers as the swimmers dove into the water, leaving their hopes behind them.