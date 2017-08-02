Swimmers bound for state

By Bobby Reyes

GHS Swimming — It’s been a long season, but all good things must come to an end. While the Gunnison High School (GHS) swim team dove into the pool for the Southwestern Conference League Championships in Grand Junction this past weekend, they knew it would be their last chance to qualify for the state championships in Thornton.

With their season on the line, the Cowboys were off the blocks with a little extra incentive — there would be no tomorrow if they didn’t perform today.

