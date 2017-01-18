Swimmers’ hopes doused by Mines
Wed, 01/18/2017 - 6:37pm News Staff
Western endures busy week in the pool
Western Swimming — Only 16 points separated Western State Colorado University women's swimming and diving from a final home dual victory for 10 seniors. But Colorado Mines wouldn't let that happen as the Orediggers won 110-94 this past Saturday afternoon in Paul Wright Natatorium. The Mountaineers won four of 11 swimming events. Event winners took nine points, while second- and third-place finishers took home a combined seven points.
