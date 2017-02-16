Stice right on track

Gunnison High School distance runner Colten Stice toed the line in the boys mile at the Western State High School Open indoor track meet inside the Mountaineer Field House this past Saturday. Stice displayed his early fitness, running away with the victory in his heat of the mile. Stice ran 4:50 to finish eighth overall.

