Soccer team survives OT thriller
Wed, 10/19/2016 - 7:59pm News Staff
Mountaineers overcome No. 3 Orediggers at home
By Bobby Reyes
Western Soccer — When regulation play ended and the score read 2-2 this past Sunday, the Mountaineers weren’t fazed. It was the sixth time in the season that the Western State Colorado University soccer team had gone into overtime — and the second in three days. Two days earlier — on Friday — Western played into double-overtime against Colorado Christian University (5-6-2), ending the game in a scoreless draw.