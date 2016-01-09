Soccer squad ‘goal’-oriented

Bobby Reyes

Times Staff Writer

Western Soccer — A bag full of soccer balls sat untouched beside Gateway Field as two dozen players huffed and puffed their way from one goal post to the other this past Friday afternoon. While they would’ve prefered to be dribbling around each other or taking shots on the net, the Western State Colorado University soccer team had to endure nearly an hour of conditioning before touching any soccer balls.

After coming within a game of extending their season into the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) tournament last year, they’re leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of achieving what no other Western team has before them.

A year ago the Mountaineers entered the final game of the regular season with an outside shot of making the RMAC tournament. Western needed losses from New Mexico Highlands University and Colorado State University-Pueblo in order to make the tournament. When the whistle blew on both games, the scores did not read in favor of Western, eliminating them from the postseason. The Mountaineers capped their season seventh in the RMAC with a record of 7-7-4 — a program best.

“To come within a half-inch of making it to the RMAC tournament is really hard,” first year head coach Amy Bell explained. “That weighs heavy on our returners.”

This year Western is ranked No. 9 in the preseason. Having nearly reached the postseason has only whet the appetites of the Mountaineers, who seek nothing less than an RMAC tournament berth.

“It’s really important to our seniors,” Bell said. “It’s something our program hasn’t done yet, and they want to leave a mark on this team.”

Veterans to lead team

Looking to help Western make history on offense will be junior forward Jennifer Kahl, who led the team with five goals last season. Kahl contributed to a quarter of the Mountaineers’ goals, earning her an All-RMAC honorable mention last year. Adding to Western’s attack will be junior forward Jessica Kresl, who recorded 19 shots, eight of which were on net, and midfielder Ingrid Alvarez. Alvarez was named to the preseason RMAC All-Conference Team, having recorded 30 shots last year with 14 on net.

On defense the Mountaineers will rely on Izzy Engeman, who earned an All-RMAC honorable mention last year and has already been named to the preseason RMAC All-Conference Team this year. Engeman was vital to Western’s eight shutouts last year.

In the net as the last line of defense will be Katie Simpson-Johnson, who played in five games last year, allowing three goals and tallying a .875 save percentage.

Changing it up

While the Mountaineers have the right mixture of offensive and defensive weapons, they look to change their game this year under the coaching style of Bell.

“We want to play a more relaxed, possession-style of soccer,” Bell explained. “In the past the team has been more of a defensive team. We want to shift into more of an attacking team and score more goals this season.”

Western hopes by launching more attacks they’ll be able to finally take the next step as a program.

“We’re focusing more on staying up,” senior Katelyn Mardeusz explained. “We’ve got to find a way to battle back. The RMAC is tough, but we all want to get to the tournament.”

The RMAC tournament has been tantalizing Western for several years, and it’s a mark the Mountaineers feel they’re finally ready to check off their list.

“This team is very goal-oriented,” Bell said. “Getting to the RMAC tournament is the next step for this program, so that’s the goal.”

Western opens their season at home against Eastern New Mexico University today, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m.

WESTERN’S WINS, LOSSES, TIES

Year Record

2015 7-7-4

2014 6-7-5

2013 6-10-2