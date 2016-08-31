Soccer squad ‘goal’-oriented

By Bobby Reyes

Western Soccer — A bag full of soccer balls sat untouched beside Gateway Field as two dozen players huffed and puffed their way from one goal post to the other this past Friday afternoon. While they would’ve prefered to be dribbling around each other or taking shots on the net, the Western State Colorado University soccer team had to endure nearly an hour of conditioning before touching any soccer balls. After coming within a game of extending their season into the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) tournament last year, they’re leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of achieving what no other Western team has before them.