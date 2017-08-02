Home

Slow start haunts Cowboys

Wed, 02/08/2017 - 9:05pm News Staff
Girls drop games to Delta, Cedaredge

By Brandon Warr

GHS Girls Basketball — In basketball, rebounding and defense are crucial to winning games. Gunnison High School (GHS) girls basketball team learned as much the hard way this past Friday against Delta.

After winning their first three league games of the season, the Cowboys (6-8) suffered a 59-37 loss to Delta, followed by a 46-24 loss to Cedaredge the following day.

