Singing a song of hope for 2017

Bobby Reyes

Times Staff Writer

Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end.

And I could be alone in this thought, but the end of 2016 comes with a sigh of relief, because let’s be honest, it was a strange year.

I can’t help but wonder if I got lost swimming around in some reverie, and if I should try to wake from my sleep.

Had you told me a year ago that not only would the Denver Broncos win the Super Bowl, but they’d miss the playoffs this year along with the Carolina Panthers — and Gary Kubiak resigning as well — I wouldn’t believe you.

Had you told me the Colorado Rapids would win 15 games and be one of the best teams in Major League Soccer one year after losing just as many games and being one of the worst teams in the league, I wouldn’t believe you.

Had you told me of the laundry list of celebrity deaths, along with the death of the Monday Morning Sports Recap — which still breaks my heart — and that a reality television billionaire who tweets more than I do when I’m covering live football games would win the presidency — I won’t go down that rabbit hole — I wouldn’t believe you.

While there have been a variety of shocking events — good and bad — in 2016, I’ve always been determined to find some positive, some hope, in the chaos of life, and perhaps, some humor as well.

It’s been my experience that it’s the only way to really survive the rollercoaster life of a sports writer, because you have to experience every win — and every loss — alongside the athletes you cover; the deeper the experience, the better the writing.

It’s always been a goal of mine to utilize my craft to inspire and motivate, so I try to consistently dive in the deep end of every win and loss, which I’ll admit can be mentally and emotionally draining. But when I see the relentless performances of the athletes in the Gunnison Valley, it’s hard for me not to see the irony; I’m just as inspired by their efforts, so I keep treading water.

Sometimes, you have to sing to the audience to keep them warm, as well as yourself.

I might not be breaking a sweat on the basketball court, dodging a tackle on the football field, or sprinting down the straightaway of that bright red track at Western, but I see the pursuit of greatness all the same, despite the fact that I’ve long since traded in my track spikes for the writer’s pen.

Every week and every story might look or read the same, but it’s the tiny details I pepper into stories and double-entendres that I’ll admit to geeking out over. Sure, it might just be for my own humor, but the challenge to cleverly incorporate external things is constantly stimulating for my fevered mind, the same way a distance runner thrives on running a negative split.

So when I look back on the year, and all the strangeness that encompassed it, I also look back on the time I inserted 12 references to rock bands and lyrics into an adult softball story and challenged several close friends to find them. On that note, did anyone catch the first line of this column? Or the third? Or the one about singing to an audience?

Then there was that time I inserted three philosophical concepts — determinism, free-will and Nietzsche's “Will to Power” — into a story about three athletes. And don’t even get me started on the theme of threes. …

I digress.

So, when I look back on 2016, as strange as it was — who would’ve thought the Oakland Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys would be good? — I have to laugh a little. All I can do now is be hopeful that 2017 will bring just as many surprises. And while not all of those surprises are likely to be welcome, I’ll continue to allow that there’s a lesson or reason behind every win, or more importantly, every loss, and find time to laugh at it all.

Or maybe I’m still swimming around in my reverie. Maybe 2016 really was a dream, and I’m still sleeping.

Regardless, we can finally close the book on 2016, and open up the fresh pages of 2017 with renewed hope, because without hope, what is there? So, I’ll keep singing a song to keep you all warm, as well as myself.

(Bobby Reyes can be reached at 970.641.1414 or bobbyreyes@gunnisontimes.com.)