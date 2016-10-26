Runners defend Region 1 title

GHS Cross Country — Never underestimate the power of desire. Heading into the 3A Region 1 Championships, the Gunnison High School (GHS) boys cross country team was picked to finish fourth. “The boys definitely had a chip on their shoulder,” coach Gregg Smith explained. “People saw how many seniors we graduated from last year’s team, and they didn’t give us a lot of respect coming into the season. I don’t think anyone was looking at us to come back and be as tough as we are.”