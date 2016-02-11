Panthers thrash Cowboys’ hopes of playoff berth

By Bobby Reyes

GHS Football — No one expected that when the clock hit zero in the final edition of Friday Night Lights, it would match the scoreboard for the hometown team. Gunnison High School (GHS) was up against No. 7 Delta (6-3) in their final game of the regular season. It was a last-ditch effort to make the playoffs for the Cowboys (4-5). A win or even a close loss could’ve sealed a playoff berth, but the game ended in a decisive loss.