One valley, one champ
Wed, 10/05/2016 - 8:33pm News Staff
Gunnison, CB launch new adult hockey series
By Bobby Reyes
Two teams. Nine games. One winner. The fictitious town of Mystery, Alaska, has the Saturday Game. Coming to the Gunnison Valley this winter will be the Monarch Cup. The best hockey players from Gunnison will face off against the best of Crested Butte in a nine-game series with the winner of the series claiming that cup.
