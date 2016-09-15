Mountaineers slay Grizzlies

Bobby Reyes

Times Staff Writer

Western Football — When the clock ticked down into the final minute of the game the Mountaineers cheered in celebration.They raised their arms, pointing an index finger towards the sky, signaling No. 1, while flashing bright smiles as the fans cheered with them.

The Western State Colorado University football team had just trounced rival Adams State University, 56-25, in the 70th annual Colorado Classic.

The Colorado Classic is typically a hotly-contested battle — the game has been decided by two points or less the past three years — but from the opening kickoff it was anything but. The Mountaineers (1-1) stunned the Grizzlies (0-2) by tallying 28 points in the first 12 minutes of the game. The shock — which was felt on both sides of the ball — lingered through the remainder of the first quarter, which finished with Western ahead 35-0. By the time the whistle blew for halftime, Western held a 43-6 lead, but they weren’t ready to sit back on their heels just yet.

A year ago the Mountaineers held a 42-13 lead over the Grizzlies at halftime but were shut out entirely in the second half. Adams went on to tally 10 points to Western’s nine in overtime to beat the Mountaineers 52-51.

This year Western was careful to guard their lead, holding off a Grizzly comeback-attempt for a 56-25 victory.

The explosive Western offense tallied 477 yards. The Mountaineers recorded 189 passing yards and 288 rushing yards.

Austin Ekeler led the Mountaineers with three touchdown runs and 123 rushing yards.

Quarterback Brett Arrivey threw for 189 passing yards and two touchdowns before sustaining an injury near the end of the second quarter. Arrivey’s injury would sideline him for the remainder of the game.

The injury opened the door for backup quarterback Cameron Shumway to experience the intensity of the Colorado Classic for the first time.

“When you’re the backup you have to be ready to go whenever they call,” Shumway said. “Brett put up enough points in the first half, he put us in a good position through the second half.”

After a few snaps Shumway found his legs and went on to run for 109 yards.

“It took a bit but I was able to get some bigger runs in,” Shumway explained.

In the air Western’s Anthony Apodaca led the Mountaineers with five receptions for 88 yards. Adding touchdowns to the scoreboard were Markeith McDonald and Kyle Adkins, who tallied touchdown receptions.

Western kicker Ryan Winke added to the offense, making two field goals and six extra points to tally 12 points for the day.

On defense the Mountaineers held the Grizzlies to just 71 rushing yards and 240 total offensive yards. The Western defense forced two fumbles and three interceptions. The Mountaineers scored two defensive touchdowns.

Senior safety Rodrick Waters highlighted the squad, recording a pick-six in the first quarter and running a David Velazquez blocked extra point the length of the field, untouched, all the way into the endzone to extend the Mountaineers lead.

Adding to the powerful Western defense was senior linebacker Jordan Woodyard and safety Will Halligan. Woodyard forced and returned a fumble for a touchdown and led the team with 10 tackles and one sack while Halligan tallied two interceptions.

With the win the Mountaineers move to 1-1 on the season and reclaimed the Colorado Classic trophy.

“This is definitely special,” Shumway said. “Players from older teams have been talking to us all week. When you hear them get amped you get chills, you want to play to the best of your abilities because it’s not just you out there, it’s all of us.”

Western will travel to Chadron, Neb. to face Chadron State College Saturday, Sept. 17.

(Bobby Reyes can be reached at 970.641.1414 or bobbyreyes@gunnisontimes.com)