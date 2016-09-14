Home

Mountaineers slay Grizzlies

Wed, 09/14/2016 - 6:28pm News Staff
Western runs away with 70th Colorado Classic

By Bobby Reyes

Western Football — When the clock ticked down into the final minute of the game the Mountaineers cheered in celebration. They raised their arms, pointing an index finger towards the sky, signaling No. 1, while flashing bright smiles as the fans cheered with them. The Western State Colorado University football team had just trounced rival Adams State University, 56-25, in the 70th annual Colorado Classic.
 

Gunnison Country Times

218 N. Wisconsin Street
Gunnison, CO 81230
Phone: 970-641-1414