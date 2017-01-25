Mountaineers shutout Mines

Western Wrestling — Western State Colorado University wrestling won all 10 bouts against Colorado School of Mines this past Saturday. The Mountaineers won the dual by a score of 40-0 on the road. Saturday's win was the first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference dual victory of the season for Western (5-4) and the largest margin of victory for the Mountaineers since they defeated New Mexico Highlands University 43-3 on Feb. 12, 2015.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/