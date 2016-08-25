Mountaineers ready to make case

Bobby Reyes

Times Staff Writer

Western Volleyball — Forty-four matches.

That’s how many consecutive losses this year’s senior class of Western State Colorado University volleyball players endured during their first two years as Mountaineers.

That all changed during the 2015 season when they went 13-17, winning as many games in one season as they had in the previous five years combined. Western opened last year’s campaign at 2-11 before a fateful matchup with No. 12 Colorado School of Mines. The Mountaineers shocked the Orediggers with a 3-1 win, breaking an eight-game losing streak.

“Beating Mines was huge for us,” senior Allison Walker said. “That really gave us the confidence we needed to keep doing it.”

From there, Western went on an 11-6 run and into the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) tournament for the first time since 2003. They capped their season in the RMAC quarterfinals.

While they’ve washed off the ways of the past, this year’s Mountaineers look to continue the momentum they worked so hard to turn around the previous year.

“This group wants it badly,” explained head coach Keven John, who enters his third year at the helm of the volleyball program. “We always talk about being in a race, and how we’ve been behind for a while, and how the only way to get ahead is to run faster than everyone else. I can’t imagine many teams working harder than us right now.”

This year, Western enters the season ranked No. 7 in the RMAC. Colorado School of Mines is sitting in the No. 1 spot, while Colorado Mesa University is No. 2 and Metro State University is No. 3.

The Mountaineers return their entire starting lineup minus one and have a slew of talented freshmen vying for starting spots.

Looking to lead Western this year on the attack will be outside hitters Jordan Eatwell and Tori Gaherty, who led the team in kills last year. Eatwell tallied 288 kills, while Gaherty was one behind with 287. Setting the ball for the Mountaineers will be Walker, who led the team with 940 assists last year.

On defense, Amanda Maestas returns to the libero position. Last year, Maestas broke a 20-year-old Western season record, tallying 503 digs for the season. The tally brought her to 1,008 career digs, leaving her 344 digs shy of the Western career record, which looks to be hers for the taking this season.

‘Fresh’ but seasoned

Adding to the stellar lineup of returners are freshmen outside hitters Caiden Rexius and Kirsten Companik.

Last year, Rexius led the No. 11 team in the nation — Eaton High School — to the state title for the third consecutive year. In her final season at Eaton, Rexius tallied 360 kills and 334 digs, resulting in high school career totals of 811 kills and 886 digs. For her efforts, Rexius was named the Colorado 3A Player of the Year and as a MaxPreps second-team All-American.

While Rexius is just five-feet, six-inches tall, her impact on the floor is much larger than her height.

“Don’t judge her on her size,” John joked. “She can really play.”

Companik finished her high school career with the seventh-most kills in the state of Arizona. She led her team with 386 kills, 40 blocks and 90 digs, capping her high school career with 731 kills and 153 blocks.

“Kirsten is another really good addition to the team,” John said.

Fast and hard

With nearly everyone returning from last year’s team and the addition of young talent, the Mountaineers have their sights set on extending their season.

“The goal is to go further than the RMAC tournament this year,” Maestas explained. “We want to be a nationally relevant team.”

And they have no intentions of saving their efforts for a late-season rally like that of last year. The Mountaineers are already making huge gains in the gym.

“We’re already ahead of where we were last year,” Gaherty shared.

For Maestas, who is one of five seniors playing their last season as a Mountaineer, this is the last shot to make an impact.

“There’s no need to waste any time,” Maestas said. “We’ve washed off the losses from the past, we have the reassurance now that we’re a good team.”

The goals Western has listed for themselves this season are evident in their efforts in the gym. Practice is fast and hard.

“You don’t usually look this polished after a few days of practice,” John said of his team. “But they’re looking really polished.”

Western will play their annual Crimson and Slate scrimmage at Paul Wright Gymnasium tomorrow, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

(Bobby Reyes can be reached at 970.641.1414 or bobbyreyes@gunnisontimes.com.)