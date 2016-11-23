Mountaineers rally to make history

Western Men’s Basketball — The Western State Colorado University men’s basketball team hosted their first games of the season in the Comfort Inn Classic in Paul Wright Gymnasium this past weekend. The Mountaineers dropped the first game, but rallied hard on the second night to set a new Western record. In the home opener Western (1-1) was spoiled by Wayland Baptist University (4-1) on Friday night. The Pioneers ran away from the Mountaineers for a 89-78 victory.