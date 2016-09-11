Mountaineers make final push to RMAC

By Bobby Reyes

Western Volleyball — The Western State Colorado University volleyball team trickled into Paul Wright Gymnasium one by one Monday. The Mountaineers were holding an early practice before hitting the road for a five-hour drive to Las Vegas, N.M., for Tuesday’s match against New Mexico Highlands University. The match would be Western’s third in five days. While the fatigue of such a stretch of matches may be lingering, they didn’t let it deter them from their goal of heading to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) tournament for the second consecutive year.