Mountaineers crush Cowboys

Wed, 10/26/2016 - 8:23pm News Staff
Western shuts out New Mexico Highlands
Western Football — Behind a stellar defensive performance, Western State Colorado University defeated New Mexico Highlands University 58-0 on the road. Saturday's win was the sixth this season for Western — the most single-season victories the Mountaineers have tallied since 2002. With the win, Western (6-2) earned two consecutive shutouts for the first time since the 1976 season. The six conference wins is the most for the program since the 1998 season.
 

