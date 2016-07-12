Many new faces on wrestling roster

By Brandon Warr

GHS Wrestling — Becoming a champion doesn’t happen overnight. It takes commitment and sacrifice. In the past, the Gunnison High School (GHS) wrestlers have demonstrated that they have what it takes to be on top. However, GHS’ last state champion was former Cowboy standout Skye Wells, who became the top Colorado wrestler in his weight class in 2006. Wells would go on to wrestle for Western State Colorado University before becoming GHS’ head coach.