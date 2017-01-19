Legends are born when shovels break

Bobby Reyes

Times Staff Writer

Sometime last week I was shoveling for the umpteenth time. I can’t remember what day it was, but it was snowing, and I was shoveling — that’s been the theme for the past two weeks of my life.

The snow was cute the first few times. I’d make snowballs and throw them at my dog, Landy, who’d jump and bite at them, thinking they were marshmallows, but now this snow thing has moved to beyond excessive.

I’ve got a new complaint. The sun is gone, and never in my life have I missed its bright burn so much.

Most people are making vows to go to the gym to start the new year, but I’ve found shoveling twice a day more than grueling enough.

I’ll admit, however, that I don’t shovel without headphones on and music blaring, usually to some mid-to-late ‘90s alt-rock band — Local H, Radiohead, Nirvana, the list goes on.

I picture myself Rocky Balboa in the fourth edition of the movie, where he lives and trains in the middle of Siberia while preparing for his upcoming bout with a drug-infused Russian; only I’m shoveling with aggression to the kick-beats of Dave Grohl’s drum-set.

While you’re probably wondering where I’m going with this — trust me, I do have a destination, and yes, I am once again layering this column with lyrics and double entendres — it’s that the music brought me back to the early ‘90s Dallas Cowboys, of which I was a huge fan.

Now, don’t hold that against me — I spent the first few years of my life growing up in Cowboy Country. I don’t mean Gunnison, I mean Texas. I was surrounded by a family of Cowboys fans, so naturally, I was a huge fan of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin.

If any of this is sounding ridiculous — I am now a Denver Broncos fan — I’ll also admit to being a huge fan of classical music before my dive into the murky waters of ‘90s alt-rock. (Cue the eerie, delicate echo of Beethoven’s “Piano Sonata No. 14.”)

Back to the Cowboys.

Anyone watching the Dak Prescott vs. Aaron Rodgers epic battle Sunday afternoon would agree that the Dallas and Green Bay game was worthy of a Super Bowl itself.

On one end, you’ve got the veteran Rodgers playing like a man unwilling to let anyone get between him and his ultimate quest of another Super Bowl ring. On the other end, you’ve got the young, talented rookie in Prescott, who could only recently buy alcohol legally.

Likewise, on one end of the couch was my wife, Liz, rooting for the Packers. She’s a huge Jordy Nelson fan, who plays for Green Bay, and formerly Kansas State, where she went to college. On the other end of the couch was me, rooting for the reemergence of the Cowboys. This was a moment I had been waiting for since they took the plunge in the post-Aikman-Smith-and-Irvin days — also known as the Tony Romo era.

While it was evident that Rodgers is clearly in his prime, it was hard not to look at Prescott like the next big quarterback, not just for Dallas, but for the league. Despite being one year out of college, he didn’t crumble the way a rookie would expected to in a big playoff game.

Obviously, the Romo days are over in Dallas — and on that note, hopefully not coming to Denver...

When I analyze games or competitions, I like to pick apart the pieces of the competition. One losing might mean they self-imploded through their own mistakes. One winning could mean they simply transcended their opponent. In my opinion, Prescott and Dallas didn’t lose the game. Rodgers and Green Bay won it.

It’s been reported that Rodgers’ final throw to get Green Bay into field-goal position wasn’t even an actual play — Rodgers simply told his receivers where to go, and asked for time to throw, knowing that he’d be on the run.

Legends are born in moments of great challenge like these, or like when your shovel breaks for the second time (so I’m telling myself).

While I’d admit to experiencing hints of sadness when I watched that 51-yard field goal sail just inside the goal post, the feeling was immediately followed by respect — the legend of A-A-Ron Rodgers grew massively with that one toss that led to that kick.

I’m sure Bryan Wickenhauser has been wearing his green Packers jersey and bright yellow cheesehead around the house proudly for days now.

While my old shovel is still broken, and the challenge of removing snow from my steep hill of a driveway remains, I’ll continue striving to overcome the soreness that comes with consistently shoveling, just like every Gunnison resident.

Perhaps I can be a legendary snow-shoveler in the eyes of my wife: The Best Snow Shoveler in the House.

For now, I’ll leave you with one more quirky, cliché phrase.

The sun may be gone, but I have a light — and a new shovel.

(Bobby Reyes can be reached at 970.641.1414 or bobbyreyes@gunnisontimes.com.)