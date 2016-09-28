Learning to love the game

By Brandon Warr

We grow up watching our heroes play on Sundays, wishing one day we can be just like them. For 21 seventh graders and 20 eighth graders at Gunnison Middle School (GMS), their football dreams have begun this season as they learn what it takes to go on to the next level. That includes learning the fundamentals and growing into better players. GMS’ seventh- and eighth-grade teams will wrap up their seasons today, Sept. 29, with home games against Olathe. The seventh-grade game starts at 4 p.m. and eighth-grade at 5 p.m.