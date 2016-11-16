Grizzlies spoil Senior Night

Western Volleyball — The 2016 senior class will be remembered for putting Western State Colorado University women's volleyball back on the map in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC). Unfortunately, their final match in Paul Wright Gymnasium did not go as they wanted, as Adams State University knocked Western out of the RMAC Tournament with a three-set sweep, winning this past Saturday night. Western was competitive in all phases of the game, leading the first two sets by as much as five points. The largest difference for Western was the sideout percentage. Adams defeated Western in side-outs in every set, including a two-thirds sideout percentage in the third set.