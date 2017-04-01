Grapplers back on the mat

By Bobby Reyes

Western Wrestling — It’s that time of the year again — time for the 27th annual Tracy Borah Duals, which are set to hit that mat inside the Mountaineer Field House this coming Saturday, Jan. 7. This year’s lineup includes seven squads from across the country. Among them are California Baptist University, Colorado Mesa University, Minnesota State University-Mankato, New Mexico Highlands University, Simon Fraser University and Southwest Minnesota State University — in addition to Division I opponent Air Force Academy.