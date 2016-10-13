GHS reigns in Homecoming game

Bobby Reyes

Times Staff Writer

GHS Football — ”King” is a title that only comes with accomplishment.

While Gunnison High School (GHS) quarterback Josh Wallin was being crowned Homecoming King at halftime of Friday’s football game, his thoughts were elsewhere. There was work to be done.

The Cowboys (3-3) held a 21-10 lead over Pagosa Springs (1-5) at the half, but there were still 24 minutes separating GHS from their third win of the season. Fortunately, GHS exhibited an explosive offense and a formidable defense to the delight of the Homecoming crowd.

From the opening drive, it was all GHS.

The Cowboys ran down the field in their first drive and capped it off with Wallin using his speed to run for a touchdown. The drive took nearly four minutes off the clock, leaving the ball in the hands of the Pirates to respond.

The GHS defense duplicated the effectiveness of the offense, sending Pagosa’s offense back to the bench in a quick three-and-out. A short punt gave the Cowboys the ball on the Pirate 47-yard line.

GHS maintained a quick tempo, with Wallin handing off to Luke Tovar, who ran for huge first down to bring the Cowboys to the Pagosa 19-yard line. Chase Percival capped off the drive with a touchdown to put GHS up 14-0 with 2:57 remaining in the first quarter.

“This is the first Homecoming game I’ve started in,” Percival explained. “All I was thinking about was getting into that end zone as many times as I could.”

The Pirates found some rhythm in their next series, moving the ball down the field for a touchdown to bring the game to 14-7.

However, the Cowboys’ offense continued to streak down the field early in the second quarter. Tovar bulldozed his way down the field with another big run to bring GHS to the Pagosa 4-yard line.

Wallin put the exclamation point on the drive by running in for a touchdown to give the Cowboys a 21-7 lead with 9:43 remaining in the half.

The Pirates went to the air in their next series in an attempt to move down the field quickly, and Tovar made them pay for it by intercepting near midfield. The shift of momentum was short-lived, however. One play later, GHS fumbled the ball, handing it back over to Pagosa.

The Pirates didn’t waste the gift, moving down the field before the Cowboys defense put up a big stop, forcing a Pagosa field-goal, bringing the game 21-10 in favor of GHS.

On offense, Lane Mangum added to the Cowboys running game, manhandling multiple Pirate defenders for a huge gain. The clock ticked on, however, with the half ending before GHS could move into the redzone.

Defending their lead

After the Homecoming court had been crowned, Wallin swapped out his crown for a helmet and went back to work on the field. GHS emerged from the locker room for the second half, ready to defend their lead, and their home field.

After two unsuccessful fourth-down conversions in the third quarter, Pagosa ran in a touchdown — their last of the night — to bring the game within four points at 21-17.

The Cowboys immediately went to their running game to eat up precious time. Wallin continued to run the ball and was helped by Tovar and Percival, who added gains of 17 yards and 35 yards, respectively, to move GHS into the red zone just before the end of the third quarter.

“We brought a lot more intensity in the second half,” Percival said.

The Cowboys opened the fourth quarter with a touchdown to go up 28-17.

On defense, GHS continued to wreak havoc all over the field on the back of Josh Stephens’ intensity. Percival added to the chaos with a quarterback sack, while Lucas Solanik nearly intercepted the ball a play later. Tovar and Wallin brought big hits in the backfield, sending the crowd into a frenzy and forcing the Pirates to gamble on another fourth-down — on their own 37-yard-line.

“Our line was dominating the line of scrimmage,” Percival stated. “We were able to make plays because of that.”

Big run, big win

The gamble backfired, and Wallin wasted no time reminding the Pirates of their poor decision. Two plays later with Stephens leading the way, Wallin ran for a 37-yard touchdown, putting the final nail in the coffin.

“We ran that play a few times earlier but I kept taking it inside,” Wallin explained. “Coach kept telling me to be patient, and wait for the opening outside. So when we ran that again I went outside for a touchdown.”

GHS extended their lead to 35-17 while the clock ticked down to zero. The win gave the Cowboys their third of the season and moved them up to the No. 12 spot in the latest state rankings.

“It’s always awesome to win Homecoming,” Wallin said. “I’m a little sad that this is my last one, but it couldn’t have gone any better.”

The Cowboys will head to Alamosa (3-3) Friday, Oct. 14.

(Bobby Reyes can be reached at 970.641.1414 or bobbyreyes@gunniaontimes.com.)



Photos of the game can be found here: Gunnison vs Pagosa Springs