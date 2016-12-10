Home

GHS reigns in Homecoming game

Wed, 10/12/2016 - 8:06pm News Staff
Cowboys’ explosive offense rocks Pagosa
By Bobby Reyes
 
GHS Football — ”King” is a title that only comes with accomplishment. While Gunnison High School (GHS) quarterback Josh Wallin was being crowned Homecoming King at halftime of Friday’s football game, his thoughts were elsewhere. There was work to be done. The Cowboys (3-3) held a 21-10 lead over Pagosa Springs (1-5) at the half, but there were still 24 minutes separating GHS from their third win of the season.
 

