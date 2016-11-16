Exclamation point to end the season

Western Football — There was an aerial assault conducted by the Western State Colorado University football team this past Saturday. Playing in the final game of the season, the Mountaineers dismantled the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Hardrockers 42-7 to end the season with a 7-4 record. The Mountaineers' seven overall wins — and seven wins in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference — are the most for the program since the 1998 season. Western finished fourth in the RMAC this year, recording the first winning season since 2002.