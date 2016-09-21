Eagles’ wings clipped

Western Football — For the first time in 19 meetings, Western State Colorado University defeated Chadron State College. The Mountaineers defeated the Eagles 25-14 for their first win over Chadron since 1997, and their first win in Chadron, Neb., since 1995. With eight minutes remaining, Chadron (1-2) had the ball on Western's 11-yard line, looking to take the lead, down 17-15. After Western (2-1) led the entire game, it seemed the Eagles were in need of a last-minute, fourth-quarter drive to win the game.