Cowboys win in buzzer-beater

Thu, 02/16/2017 - 1:37am News Staff
GHS downs Moffat in final home game

By Brandon Warr

GHS Boys Basketball – With 12.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Gunnison High School (GHS) hit the court following a timeout trailing Moff at County 51-48. Seconds later, Jose Alarcon brought the crowd to the edge of their seats as he managed to get off a shot with 5.4 seconds left — sinking the basket and drawing a foul.

