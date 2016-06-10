Cowboys storm the field

Bobby Reyes

Times Staff Writer





GHS Cross Country — More than 200 boys toed the white-chalked starting line at the Salida Cross Country Invitational this past Saturday. When the gun went off to start the race, seven Cowboys stormed the field.

Leading the boys team was Colten Stice, who finished 13th. Stice endured the challenging five-kilometer course in 18:31.

“It wasn’t my best day,” Stice admitted. “I felt a little tired. But I’d rather have a race like this now than three or four weeks from now.”

Head coach Gregg Smith agreed.

“Colten had a bit of an off-day,” Smith said. “But it’s better to have one now than regionals or state.”

Some of the best teams in the state — such as defending state champions from Alamosa — were on the line in their maroon singlets and shorts. With the 2016 state championship just a month away, each team was anxious to see how they stacked up in one of the largest and most competitive races in the state.

Boys team packs it up

For the GHS boys, Braydon O’Neill and Jon Wilkinson were right on Stice’s heels, finishing 14th and 15th in 18:34 and 18:35, respectively.

Rounding out the scoring runners for GHS were Garrett Butts in 27th and Jon Crossley in 28th.

Cody Danley of Rocky Ford claimed the individual race by the slimmest of margins — one second — to finish the course in 17:36. The Cowboys finished fourth in the team race with 95 points — just 26 points behind Coronado and defending state champions, Alamosa. While GHS may not have won the team competition, they recorded the best 1-5 runner split of the day with 35 seconds separating Stice and Crossley.

“We had one of the best packs in the race,” Smith said. “It was impressive.”

Young girls team mixes it up

The GHS girls team suffered a minor setback with Hannah Mueller battling back from an injury. The opening paved the way for Annelise Pelletier to lead the Cowboys with her 21st place finish.

Pelletier finished the grueling course in 22:10. Bria Rickert battled through the biggest race yet of her young career to finish 32nd in 23:01. Mueller endured some mild pain to cross the finish line 38th in 23:21.

“Hannah’s on the rebound from injury, but she had a good race regardless,” Smith said.

Rounding out the scoring runners for GHS were Leah Weak and Joslyn Hays, who finished 50th and 53rd, respectively.

“We’ve got a solid group of young girls,” Smith explained of his four underclassmen who scored for GHS. “And this was one of the biggest races they’d ever been in.”

GHS girls finished seventh out of the 14-team field with 180 points. Claiming the girls individual race was Denver North’s Kayla Young, who won in 19:33. In the team competition, it was Regis Jesuit who claimed the title, tallying 57 points.

The Cowboys will head to Monte Vista Friday, Oct. 14.

(Bobby Reyes can be reached at 970.641.1414 or bobbyreyes@gunnisontimes.com.)

GHS RESULTS

Boys

13. Colten Stice, 18:31; 14. Braydon O’Neill, 18:34; 15. Jon Wilkinson, 18:35; 27. Garrett Butts, 19:05; 28. Jon Crossley, 19:06; 86. Alonso Martinez, 20:44; 95. Wulf Stark, 21:01.

Girls