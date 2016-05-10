Cowboys storm the field
Wed, 10/05/2016 - 8:34pm News Staff
GHS goes head-to-head with state’s best
By Bobby Reyes
GHS Cross Country — More than 200 boys toed the white-chalked starting line at the Salida Cross Country Invitational this past Saturday. When the gun went off to start the race, seven Cowboys stormed the field. Leading the boys team was Colten Stice, who finished 13th. Stice endured the challenging five-kilometer course in 18:31.
