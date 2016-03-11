Cowboys save best for state

Bobby Reyes

GHS Cross Country — Seven Cowboys were huddled in a tight circular pack around coach Gregg Smith. Fatigue and curiosity filled their eyes while they stood with their arms stretched along each other’s shoulders — slightly out of camaraderie, but more out of exhaustion.

They had shared many memories and many miles this season, and now they had run their final race — the 2016 Colorado State Cross Country Championships in Colorado Springs this past Saturday.

While the Gunnison High School (GHS) boys cross country team was just minutes removed from the race, they didn’t know where they placed as a team — yet. Still hopeful, they fixated on Smith’s words.

“Great race, across the board,” Smith said to his runners. “I’m proud of all of you, we couldn’t have asked for a better day.”

Teams across the parking lot stood in anxious packs, waiting for results. And before anyone present was notified of the results, they appeared online — leaving anyone without a phone in the dark.

“Third! We’re third!” Marta Smith yelled, rushing over to the group with her phone that listed the results.

The team erupted in cheers, along with parents and friends that stood in a loose circle around the Cowboys. GHS had accomplished something the program hadn’t done since most of them were in diapers. The Cowboys were picked to finish fifth at state this year, and they hadn’t placed in the top three in 16 years.

“It’s just incredible,” Smith said. “It’s hard to put into words. I’m just so proud of them.”

Change of plans

Leading GHS was Colten Stice, who crossed the line of the grueling 5-kilometer course 14th in 17:12.

“The pace went out a little fast, so I tried to hang back a bit,” Stice explained. “When everyone started slowing down I tried to move up as much as I could.”

The challenging course claimed many overly enthusiastic victims who went out too aggressively. The girls 3A championship — which finished an hour before the boy’s race — saw the top two runners staggering and falling in the final strides just before the finish. That dramatic finish quickly altered the race-plan for GHS.

“After we saw that finish, we knew we needed to take a more patient approach,” Smith said.

“We literally changed our game plan on the starting line.”

The move worked, and the late-charging Cowboys stormed by helpless packs of runners in the late stages of the race.

Jon Wilkinson tallied another big performance, crossing the finish line four seconds after Stice for the second consecutive week. Wilkinson finished 17th in 17:18. Eighteen seconds later Braydon O’Neill finished, running the best race of his season, crossing the line 28th in 17:36.

Rounding out the scoring for GHS were Jon Crossley and Garrett Butts, who finished 44th and 68th, respectively.

“Our pack has been phenomenal all season long,” Smith said. “That made the difference.”

Tanner Norman of The Classical Academy ran away with the individual title, crossing the line in 15:44 — a 26-second victory. Alamosa made it a three-peat, claiming the team title with 77 points, beating The Classical Academy, who scored 111 points. Gunnison earned 166 points — 13 points in front of fourth-place D'Evelyn.

“It seemed like all season we had been underrated,” Stice opined. “So it was amazing to finish the season like this. There’ll be big things coming for next year.”

With three sophomores and two juniors, the boys will return five runners next year.





‘We were having a good race’

While the boys team had capped their season with their best race yet, the girls team duplicated their 2015 performance, finishing 14th.

Annelise Pelletier nearly replicated her 2015 performance exactly, leading GHS with a 48th-place finish. Pelletier finished in 21:23 — 26 seconds faster than last year when she finished 48th.

“I could see my teammates every few turns throughout the race,” Pelletier said. “It was comforting knowing that they weren’t far behind. I knew we were having a good race.”

Freshman Bria Rickert endured her first state experience with poise, managing the 155-runner field to pace her way to a 55th-place finish in 21:31.

“It was a good experience… It was scary, but I’m happy with my finish,” Rickert said. “I’m glad I was able to run it as a freshman, now I’ll have a better idea of what to expect next year.”

Rounding out the scoring for the Cowboys were Leah Weak, Joslyn Hayes and Hannah Mueller, who finished 104th, 108th and 112th, respectively.

Claiming the girls individual title was Kayla Young of Denver North, who finished the course in 18:36. Peak to Peak dominated the team race, winning with 57 points. GHS tallied 365 points.

With three freshman, two sophomores and two juniors, the girls will return every runner next year.

