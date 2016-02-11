Cowboys save best for state

By Bobby Reyes

GHS Cross Country — Seven Cowboys were huddled in a tight circular pack around coach Gregg Smith. Fatigue and curiosity filled their eyes while they stood with their arms stretched along each other’s shoulders — slightly out of camaraderie, but more out of exhaustion. They had shared many memories and many miles this season, and now they had run their final race — the 2016 Colorado State Cross Country Championships in Colorado Springs this past Saturday.