Cowboys ride to strong finishes

By Bobby Reyes

GHS Mountain Biking — Colorado’s high country has reached its most colorful time of the year. And while the leaves are changing colors to bright yellows, oranges and reds, Gunnison High School (GHS) mountain bikers are riding the trails around the state with speed and passion. The GHS mountain bike team traveled to Granby Ranch this past weekend to participate in the third National Interscholastic Cycling Association race of the season.