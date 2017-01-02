Cowboys on a rampage

By Brandon Warr

GHS Girls Basketball — It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish — a saying the Gunnison High School (GHS) girls basketball team proved to be true this past Friday. Following their first league win against Olathe last Saturday, GHS came out ready to wrangle another victory against the Basalt Longhorns. But hometown fans were on the edge of their seats as the game was tied with seconds left in the fourth quarter.