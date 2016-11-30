Cowboys raising expectations
Wed, 11/30/2016 - 7:47pm News Staff
Team returns five seniors to lead squad
By Bobby Reyes
GHS Girls Basketball — The inconsistent screech of rubber soles on a wooden floor echoed down the halls at Gunnison High School (GHS) Monday. Voices screaming positions and patterns added to the chaos as the girls basketball team was working their way through an exhausting practice. Every few seconds more than a dozen voices screamed “Shot!” nearly in unison as a teammate was making a bid for the basket.
