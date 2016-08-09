Cowboys raise the bar

Bobby Reyes

Times Staff Writer

GHS Volleyball — When the ball bounced off the floor to tally the 25th point in favor of the Cowboys, there was no rush to celebrate. While the Gunnison High School (GHS) volleyball team had just trounced longtime rival Olathe, 25-10 and 25-13, to take the match, the sharpened edge of excitement that usually accompanies a victory over the Pirates was missing.

The Cowboys were happy with the win, but their calm, satisfied demeanor spoke more loudly: They expected nothing less than a win.

Rival or not, GHS has raised the bar.

While the Cowboys (1-4) opened their four-match day Saturday with a loss to Alamosa, the defeat spoke more of the potential rather than of their mistakes. GHS took Alamosa (3-1) the distance, dropping two sets, 25-23 and 25-17. While it was a hotly contested match-up, the fact that the Cowboys challenged a team — Alamosa — that went 20-3 last year shed light on how good GHS is this year.

“After losing a close game to Alamosa we knew we were ready to go against Olathe,” Isabel Lucas explained. “We were ready to roll.”

The Cowboys made no contest of their supposed rivalry against Olathe (0-4). GHS shut the Pirates out quickly, ending the game before it could even get started.

“Our rivalry with Olathe is ongoing, and going into the match the girls were ready for the win,” coach Shana Benson said. “The girls were able to see how they compared to another league team and that built some confidence in their abilities, knowing their hard work this summer paid off.”

The Cowboys rolled the momentum into their third match of the day, but faced an undefeated Salida (5-0) squad. Despite going toe-to-toe with the Trojans, GHS dropped two tight sets, 25-17 and 25-23, to lose the match.

Capping off the long day was the long-anticipated match against Delta, which dropped down from 4A to 3A this year. Last season, the Panthers went 22-5.

From the opening serve, Delta (3-1) proved to be the most difficult foe of the day. The Panthers jumped out to an early 9-1 lead through the first set, but the Cowboys weren’t ready go silently into Saturday without a battle. GHS went on a 5-0 run to keep the set close before Delta went on to win 25-14. The second set was much of the same story with a 25-15 Panther victory.

“Playing them early is a good. Delta is now in our league, and we meet them in two weeks, so the girls know what they need to do mentally and physically to beat them,” Benson said. “It was good for them to compete with those strong teams because they gained some confidence in comparison to them.”

While the Cowboys did drop three close matches to top-25 opponents with a collective record of 11-2, the silver lining was clear.

“The girls worked hard Saturday. I feel that they played their best in the first three matches of the day. It is very evident that they have improved immensely since last season, and that is because they've been dedicated to the weight room, open gyms and camps since June,” Benson said. “They played very well against some tough teams on Saturday, and now know how much more they will need to work to make it to Denver in November.”

GHS will host Olathe today, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.



Photos of the match can be found here: 2016 GHS volleyball