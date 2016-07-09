Cowboys raise the bar

By Bobby Reyes

GHS Volleyball — When the ball bounced off the floor to tally the 25th point in favor of the Cowboys, there was no rush to celebrate. While the Gunnison High School (GHS) volleyball team had just trounced longtime rival Olathe, 25-10 and 25-13, to take the match, the sharpened edge of excitement that usually accompanies a victory over the Pirates was missing. The Cowboys were happy with the win, but their calm, satisfied demeanor spoke more loudly: They expected nothing less than a win. Rival or not, GHS has raised the bar.