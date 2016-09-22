Cowboys prevail in nail-biter at home

Bobby Reyes

GHS Football — The clock read 1:37 in the fourth quarter.

The Gunnison High School (GHS) football team had 97 seconds and 80 yards to cover to manufacture a comeback against Salida (2-2), or suffer their second defeat of the season — at home.

GHS trailed the Spartans 21-20.

At fourth-and-7, the home crowd came to life in support of their beloved Cowboys (2-1). Josh Wallin gently walked up to the line and glanced at his receivers. This would be it. It was do-or-die time.

On his far right, Lane Bacialli stood intently, letting his fingers dangle by his sides while he leaned forward, ready for a sprint down field.

When Wallin received the ball, he stepped back and to the right, but the pocket began to collapse around him. Two Spartan defenders came barrelling down on him. Wallin ducked and scrambled, then unleashed a 45-yard bomb down the field.

“I saw Lane deep and just threw it up,” Wallin said.

Bacialli was running freely across midfield when Wallin’s throw left his hands. The eyes of everyone fixated on the ball as it floated in the dark Colorado night down the field.

“I got hit right after I threw it, so I didn’t even know if he caught it,” Wallin explained. “But then I heard everyone going crazy.”

When GHS fans saw Bacialli running in the perfect spot their cheers elevated in a perfect crescendo, climaxing when he caught the pass and ran for another 15 yards down to the Salida 25-yard line.

“I gave it my all, I tried to run into the endzone,” Bacialli said. “I wanted it bad, but the guy got my legs.”

Cowboy fans cheered at this renewed hope — but the clock was still running.

With the clock ticking into the final minute of play, GHS found themselves back in a familiar spot three plays later — at fourth-and-inches on the Salida 15-yard line. The Cowboys faced their second do-or-die scenario of the drive, and lived to the tell the tale.

Wallin tucked the ball and ran to the Spartan 1-yard line. While the scoreboard still read in favor of Salida, the home crowd was cheering as though the game had already been decided.

“When we got to the 1 we knew we were going to score,” Wallin stated.

There was no stopping Wallin and the Cowboys. With the clock ticking down from 23 seconds, Wallin did what he had all night: he tucked and ran, capping this drive with a leap into the endzone to give GHS a 26-21 lead over the Spartans in the final seconds of the game.

The score held and the Cowboys picked up their second win of the season.

“Winning this way was amazing,” Bacialli said. “It’s always fun to win Friday Night Lights at home.”

While GHS came away with the victory, it didn’t come without a battle.

Early mistakes

The GHS defense came out strong to open the game, pushing Salida to a quick three-and-out. On offense Wallin and Luke Tovar came out with a powerful running game, but a fumble turned the ball back over to the Spartans.

Josh Stephens and Lane Mangum led the Cowboy defense to come up big once again, forcing the Salida offense off the field. GHS continued to bring a solid running game to the field but was stripped once again — this time the Spartans ran the fumble back for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

GHS quickly responded with a huge reception from Wallin to Bacialli. Salida blocked the extra point, however, keeping a 7-6 lead that capped the first quarter.

The Spartans came out quick in the second quarter and threw for a touchdown to take a 14-6 lead with seven minutes remaining in the half. A third fumble by GHS gave the ball back to Salida, but the Cowboys were ready for battle.

Chase Percival brought the crowd to life with a quarterback sack, bringing momentum back to GHS. The Cowboys pushed the Spartans to fourth down on their own 23-yard line and blocked the punt for prime field position.

The final seconds of the half ticked away, and GHS made a quick effort to even the game before heading into the locker rooms. Wallin connected with Percival for a touchdown, and Wallin finished off the drive by successfully running for two points to tie the game at 14 just before halftime.

Overcoming adversity

GHS received the ball to start the third quarter and picked up right where they left off. The Cowboys utilized Lucas Solanik and Triston Hildreth in addition to Wallin and Tovar for their running game. GHS ran down the field and capped off their opening drive with Percival running in for a touchdown to give the Cowboys a 20-14 lead. Salida blocked the extra point once again, however.

On defense Mangum continued to wage havoc all over the field for GHS, using his size to dominate Spartan runners. Salida took to the air to counteract the Cowboys’ defense and were able to reach the endzone to take a 21-20 lead just before the conclusion of the third quarter.

GHS battled through the early minutes of the fourth quarter, using Wallin and Tovar as runners to get the ball moving before being stopped at fourth-and-5 at the Salida 10-yard line. The Cowboys went for it, but the gamble backfired, handing the ball back over to the Spartans with the clock relentlessly ticking down.

Salida used the clock to their advantage, running down the field before GHS could stop them, forcing a punt.

The Cowboys took over on their own 17-yard line, leaving 83 yards between them and one of the most epic comebacks in recent history.

“We fought hard and overcame a lot of adversity tonight,” Wallin reflected. “That’s what we’ve been needing to do.”

GHS will head to Cedaredge (3-0) Friday, Sept. 23.

