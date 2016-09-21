Cowboys prevail in nail-biter at home

By Bobby Reyes

GHS Football — The clock read 1:37 in the fourth quarter. The Gunnison High School (GHS) football team had 97 seconds and 80 yards to cover to manufacture a comeback against Salida (2-2), or suffer their second defeat of the season — at home. GHS trailed the Spartans 21-20. At fourth-and-7, the home crowd came to life in support of their beloved Cowboys (2-1). Josh Wallin gently walked up to the line and glanced at his receivers. This would be it. It was do-or-die time.