Cowboys maul Panthers in much-needed shutout

Bobby Reyes

Times Staff Writer

GHS Football — Josh Stephens stood intently under the lights in the south end zone, gazing at the field in front of him after the game. A trickle of blood dripped from the top of his nose — a remnant of the battle he had just endured. While he looked outward at friends and family scattered around the field, it was evident he was looking inward.

“I just tried to hit people hard enough to make myself bleed,” Stephens said. “Earlier in the week the coaches said, ‘I want you to maul them in as many ways as you can,’ so I took that to heart.”

On the back of a raging Stephens, the Gunnison High School (GHS) football team had just trounced Montezuma-Cortez 42-0. It was a much-needed win for the Cowboys, who are sitting No. 17 in the latest state rankings, with the top 16 teams at season’s end headed to the playoffs.

Every point and play mattered, and Stephens and GHS did all they could to make their case from the start.

Running game lights the scoreboard

From the opening drive, the Cowboys (4-4) wasted no time getting on the board against Cortez (1-7). The offensive line consistently created large gaps for Cowboy runners to scorch through.

GHS used the running ability of Josh Wallin, Luke Tovar and Ty Percival early in the game to bulldoze their way down the field. Wallin ran in for a touchdown — his first of three on the night — to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead on their first drive of the game.

On defense, Stephens wreaked havoc all over the line, allowing room for Riley Shepard, Chase Percival and Colten Crittendon to apply pressure on the Cortez quarterback. The all-out assault on the Panther offense sent them quickly to the sidelines, handing the ball back over to the fast-running Cowboys.

The second drive duplicated the first, with Wallin running in for his second touchdown of the night. When the clock hit zero on the first quarter, GHS held a 14-0 lead over Cortez.

The Cowboy defense remained flawless on the next Panther drive. Crittendon continued to split through the Cortez offense, sending the Panther quarterback scrambling. The pressure sent visiting team back to the bench in frustration.

Back on offense, Tovar was unstoppable on the run, leaving the Cortez defense in his wake. In their third offensive possession, the Cowboys duplicated the first two, with Wallin capping the drive in another rushing touchdown.

Tovar capped the first half by running in for a touchdown with 47 seconds on the clock to give the Cowboys a 28-0 lead heading into the locker room.

While the game was clearly in the hands of GHS, they knew they’d need to remain perfect in the second half to help their ranking heading into the final week of the regular season.

In an attempts to maneuver their way around the fast-charging defensive line of Stephens and Shepard, the Panthers went to the air, but Tovar intercepted the ball and ran back for a pick-six to give GHS a 35-0 lead early in the third quarter.

Tovar continued to highlight the second half, running for a 39-yard touchdown — his third of the night — to give GHS a 42-0 lead.

With the game all but over, the Cowboys’ starters hit the bench to rest in anticipation of this week’s grand finale against No. 9 Delta.

“It’s great to get a win like this, at this time of the season,” Tovar said. “With the season winding down and rankings coming out, we knew we needed to make a statement, and that’s what we did.”

The playoff picture

Friday will be a decision day for the entire 2A playoff picture. Against Delta, the Cowboys face a must-win scenario to be certain of moving on.

GHS could be helped, however, by the result this week’s game between Bayfield and Alamosa. Bayfield is ranked No. 7, while Alamosa is in the coveted No. 16 spot — the final playoff spot. The Cowboys could still mathematically make it into the postseason with a close loss against Delta, as long as Bayfield blows Alamosa out of the water.

Another helpful scenario for GHS would be if No. 15 Basalt drops their game to No. 31 Roaring Fork.

With decision day looming, the Cowboys remain unfazed and prepared to do all they can to reach the postseason for the fourth consecutive year.

“I’m confident in this team that we can move on,” Stephens said. “We’ve got great momentum and I believe we can give Delta a run for their money.”

GHS will host Delta (5-3) in their final regular-season home game Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Photos of the game can be found here: Gunnison vs Cortez