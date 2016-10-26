Cowboys maul Panthers in much-needed shutout

GHS Football — Josh Stephens stood intently under the lights in the south end zone, gazing at the field in front of him after the game. A trickle of blood dripped from the top of his nose — a remnant of the battle he had just endured. While he looked outward at friends and family scattered around the field, it was evident he was looking inward. “I just tried to hit people hard enough to make myself bleed,” Stephens said. “Earlier in the week the coaches said, ‘I want you to maul them in as many ways as you can,’ so I took that to heart.”