By Bobby Reyes

GHS Volleyball — The student section was chanting “Fear the G!” as the volleyball bounced back and forth over the net this past Saturday. The Gunnison High School (GHS) volleyball team had dominated Basalt in the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-12. Now they were locked at 22 in the third set. While the intensity of the moment grew the Cowboys (3-5) were calm and collected.