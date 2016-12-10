Cowboys lasso Bulldogs, Bruins

By Bobby Reyes

GHS Volleyball — Outside the double doors, nearly a dozen girls in bright red tops bounced up and down in unison this past Saturday. They shook their limbs loose as a packed gym awaited their arrival. It had been a busy week for the Cowboys with Homecoming festivities every day. The girls had participated in a variety of events spanning the week — watching the football team dominate Pagosa Springs the night before, and enjoying a royalty breakfast just a few hours earlier.