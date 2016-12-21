Competing in a pool of talent

By Bobby Reyes

GHS Swimming — Alyssa Ware concentrated on fluttering her feet while aggressively swaying her arms backwards over her head and into the water. She eyed the ceiling of Paul Wright Natatorium far above during the final meters of the 100 backstroke this past Friday. When she saw the colored flags just several feet above the water she knew the wall was close. She counted her strokes and fluttered as hard as she could. When she touched the wall in third place she quickly turned her concerned eyes to the scoreboard high on the wall to her right, waiting to see her time.