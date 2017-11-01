Cardinals fly over Cowboys
Wed, 01/11/2017 - 7:03pm News Staff
GHS drops loss to Grand Valley at home
By Bobby Reyes
GHS Girls Basketball — The faces along the sidelines said it all: Blank stares. Defeated frowns. This was not how the Gunnison High School (GHS) girls basketball team envisioned their first game of 2017. When the clock hit zero and the buzzer echoed throughout the gym inside GHS, the faces of the girls basketball team were drained in exhaustion.
