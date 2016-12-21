Bringing fire to the ice
Wed, 12/21/2016 - 7:46pm News Staff
West Elk U19 seeks to reclaim state title
By Bobby Reyes
When the puck hit the back of the net three minutes into overtime of the state championship game last year, the Wolverines were devastated. The West Elk Hockey Association U19 team had skated their hearts out for 48:59 with hopes of defending their title, but they fell just short to Colorado Springs Amateur Hockey Association. The Tigers dethroned the Wolverines 3-2 in overtime to claim the title.
